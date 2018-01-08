Loading
Korea Airports Corporation pax up 8%, cargo up 4% in Dec-2017; 143.3m pax in 2017

Korea Airports Corporation reported (05-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 12.0 million, +7.8% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 5.0 million, +4.0%;
      • International: 7.0 million, +10.7%;
    • Cargo: 404,501 tons, +3.6%;
      • Domestic: 44,907 tons, -5.5%;
      • International: 359,594 tons, +4.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 72,284, +4.4%;
      • Domestic: 31,894, +1.2%;
      • International: 40,390, +7.1%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 143.3 million, +5.2%;
      • Domestic: 65.8 million, +4.8%;
      • International: 77.5 million, +5.5%;
    • Cargo: 4.6 million tons, +5.6%;
      • Domestic: 580,251 tons, -0.9%;
      • International: 4.0 million tons, +6.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 850,214, +3.6%;

