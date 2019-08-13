Korea Airports Corporation establishes task force to address decrease in demand Japan services
Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) established (12-Aug-2019) a task force to develop measures to address the significant decline in demand for services connecting South Korea and Japan and the resulting decreases in international passenger traffic at multiple KAC airports, including Seoul Gimpo International Airport, Busan Gimhae Airport, Jeju International Airport, Cheongju Airport and Daegu Airport. KAC stated it expects demand for South Korea-Japan services to decline further. The task force will explore proposals to develop alternative international routes to KAC airports to offset the suspension of services to several destinations in Japan, including adding connectivity to new destinations in China and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR - Korean]