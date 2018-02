Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), via its official 'Airports Focus' webzine, stated (Feb-2018) it generated KRW876.3 billion (USD803.7 million) in revenue and KRW175.5 billion (USD160.9 million) in net profit in 2017, its 14th consecutive year of surplus. KAC reported Daegu Airport achieved its second consecutive year on surplus in 2017 and attributed the result to international route development and frequency increases on services to Jeju International Airport from Daegu.