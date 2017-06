Korea Airport Corporation to launch free WiFi service at 14 airport in South Korea

Korea Airports Corporation announced (08-Jun-2017) plans to launch free WiFi services for passengers at 14 airports in South Korea, including Seoul Gimpo International Airport, Busan Gimhae Airport and Jeju International Airport, effective 01-Jul-2017. Passengers are not required to complete any subscription or authentication procedures to access the services and further speed, connectivity and security upgrades are scheduled to take place in Sep-2017. [more - original PR]