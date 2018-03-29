Loading
29-Mar-2018 11:10 AM

Kolkata Airport reports double digit pax growth in Feb-2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.7 million, +24.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.5 million, +27.4%;
    • International: 207,268, +8.4%;
  • Cargo: 11,705 tonnes, -0.8%;
    • Domestic: 7578 tonnes, +2.7%;
    • International: 4127 tonnes, -6.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 12,055, +11.0%;
    • Domestic: 10,469, +12.0%;
    • International: 1586, +4.8%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More