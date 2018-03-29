29-Mar-2018 11:10 AM
Kolkata Airport reports double digit pax growth in Feb-2018
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, +24.8% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 1.5 million, +27.4%;
- International: 207,268, +8.4%;
- Cargo: 11,705 tonnes, -0.8%;
- Domestic: 7578 tonnes, +2.7%;
- International: 4127 tonnes, -6.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 12,055, +11.0%;
- Domestic: 10,469, +12.0%;
- International: 1586, +4.8%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]