Copenhagen Airports A/S completes review of new Danish aviation strategy, may reevaluate investments

Copenhagen Airports A/S concluded (05-Jul-2017) review of Denmark's new aviation strategy. The company noted the strategy is subject to political consultation, and the proposed regulation is being consulted upon over the following months. Copenhagen Airports A/S emphasised neither the "strategy nor the regulation implementing it are final". Copenhagen Airports A/S stated the Government's intent is that the new regulation applicable for tariffs shall be effective from 01-Apr-2019, when the current tariff agreement between Copenhagen Kastrup Airport and airlines expire. The Government has also proposed a change to the commercial cross subsidy. Under the current regulation, the average implied cross subsidy has historically been around 30%. A new cross subsidy range from 30% to 50% is proposed in the "fall back model" for the tariff period commencing 01-Apr-2019, moving to 40% to 50% for later tariff periods. The company stated if the proposed regulatory fall back model was applied in the next tariff period from 01-Apr-2019, the isolated effect of a 10% change in the cross subsidy could have an impact on profit before tax of approximately DKK100 million (USD15.2 million). The company confirmed it "intends to re-evaluate its investment plan and financing" in 2H2017, however outlook for 2017 remains unchanged. [more - original PR]