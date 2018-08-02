Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018

KLM 'well on track for 2018 and the near future': CEO

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines president and CEO Pieter Elbers commented (01-Aug-2018) on 1H2018 performance, stating: "KLM's financial results for the first half of 2018 are a little higher compared to KLM's record results the same period last year. We can certainly be satisfied and proud of this result, especially considering the negative influence of higher fuel prices... We are well on track for 2018 and the near future". [more - original PR]

