27-Sep-2021 3:54 AM

KLM to resume services to Las Vegas and Miami from 07-Dec-2021

KLM announced (24-Sep-2021) services to Las Vegas and Miami will resume from 07-Dec-2021, continuing until 26-Mar-2022. This follows the relaxation of US entry requirements for Europeans, as well as the Dutch government's decision to abolish quarantine regulations for COVID-19 vaccinated travellers from the US. Both routes will operate three times weekly. The carrier announced that passengers who were previously re-booked for these destinations, are eligible for a free rebooking on these nonstop services. [more - original PR]

