3-Jun-2021 6:41 AM
KLM to restore Nth American route network to near 2019 levels, although capacity remains restricted
KLM reported (02-Jun-2021) its network of North American destinations is "practically back to its 2019 level, before the COVID-19 pandemic", although seating capacity and flight frequencies are still "far below that of 2019". KLM is prepared for an increase in trans-Atlantic demand as vaccination rates increase, although significant travel restrictions still exist in the US and Canada. Network changes compared to 2019 comprise:
- 16 North American destinations in the summer of 2021, compared to 17 in summer 2019, with Salt Lake City absent. However, KLM will continue to offer a direct flight from Amsterdam to Salt Lake City in cooperation with its partner Delta Air Lines;
- KLM intends to add Las Vegas and Minneapolis over summer 2021, dependent on the end of travel restrictions between the US and Europe;
- In its winter schedule, commencing 31-Oct-2021, KLM will add services to Cancun and Orlando, two new destinations to its North American network;
- While the frequency of flights and seating capacity vary per destination and will be lower than in 2019, the carrier will remain "very agile when it comes to planning our network and of course we consider market demand". [more - original PR]