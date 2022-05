KLM announced (02-May-2022) its shareholders approved the appointment of Marjan Rintel as president and CEO, effective 01-Jul-2022. The consultation process has also been concluded with the carrier's Works Council. Ms Rintel has been appointed for a term of four years, succeeding Pieter Elbers who will step down by 01-Jul-2022, after eight years in the role. [more - original PR]