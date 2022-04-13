KLM, Royal Schiphol Group and Airbus sign sustainable innovation partnership agreement

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Royal Schiphol Group, Airbus, Royal NLW and TU Delft signed (12-Apr-2022) a partnership agreement to develop an open and innovative ecosystem to accelerate the industry's transition to sustainable aviation. The Flying Vision initiative will focus on areas including development of energy efficient aircraft, utilisation of 100% renewable energy, climate neutral logistics operations and the implications of sustainable aviation for passengers. [more - original PR]