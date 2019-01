KLM Royal Dutch Airlines handled (09-Jan-2019) 34.2 million passengers in the 12 months ended Dec-2018, an increase of 4.5% year-on-year and a record for the carrier. Strong growth was seen in the European and Americas markets. Load factor also reached a record 89.1%, up 0.7ppts. KLM expanded its network to a total of 166 destinations with four new destinations. [more - original PR]