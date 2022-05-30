KLM presents new 'Premium Comfort' cabin class

KLM presented (27-May-2022) its new 'Premium Comfort' intermediate cabin class, targeted towards business and leisure passengers. Premium comfort seats will be cheaper than 'World Business Class' and will feature a footrest and increased recline and space compared to economy class seats. Passengers will also benefit from more flexible baggage arrangements and SkyPriority privileges, including preferential check in and boarding. The capacity of the class will vary from between 21 and 28 seats, with reconfiguration to be carried out by KLM Engineering & Maintenance at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The first aircraft equipped with the new class will operate on routes to North America from the end of Jul-2022. [more - original PR]