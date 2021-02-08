KLM operates world's first passenger service using synthetic fuel blend

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operated (08-Feb-2021) the world's first passenger service using a blend of synthetic fuel, in collaboration with SkyNRG. The Amsterdam-Madrid service was operated in Jan-2021 using a one-off blend of 500 litres of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The fuel was synthesised by Shell Aviation by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen and combining with CO2. KLM CEO Pieter Elbers welcomed progress made on the use of SAF in aviation. He said that while fleet renewal contributes "significantly" to the reduction of CO2 emissions, the upscaling of production and the use of SAF will "make the biggest difference for the current generation of aircraft". [more - original PR]