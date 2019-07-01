Become a CAPA Member
1-Jul-2019

KLM incorporates first 787-10

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (01-Jul-2019) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines received its first Boeing 787-10 aircraft (PH-BKA, MSN 42485) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is powered by GE GEnx-1B76 engines and is configured with 38 business, 36 premium economy and 270 economy seats. KLM stated its first 787-10 will be deployed to Kilimanjaro and Dar Es Salaam from 02-Jul-2019. The carrier plans to incorporate 15 787-10s by 2022. [more - original PR]

