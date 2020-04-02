2-Apr-2020 8:12 AM
KLM implementing social distancing measures onboard to help prevent spread of coronavirus
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines stated (01-Apr-2020) it is carefully implementing social distancing measures in line with information and instructions from the World Health Organization and KLM's own health and safety services to help prevent the spread of coronavirus onboard. Measures include creating as much space as possible around passengers through seat blocking where possible, minimising contact with passengers and keeping a sufficient supply of protective equipment. [more - original PR]