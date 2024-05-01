KLM CFO: 1Q2024 results 'have brought pressure to bear on our financial position'

KLM reported (30-Apr-2024) revenues of EUR2.7 billion and an operational loss of EUR290 million for 1Q2024. The carrier noted that while the first quarter is traditionally a "low season", costs are also rising and "fleet deployability was below par in Jan-2024 and Feb-2024", although measures taken to resolve this resulted in an improvement in Mar-2024. Key issues during the period included:

Aircraft needed to spend longer in the hangar waiting for parts, affected by global supply chain problems;

Aircraft had to be hired to accommodate the longer maintenance time, while the cost of concluding and extending aircraft leases rose significantly due to global shortages;

Costs associated with compensating and caring for passengers affected by disruptions;

Increased labour costs due to the collective agreements concluded in 2023, compounded by KLM not yet being able to operate the corresponding capacity;

More engineers and new pilots have been hired to catch up after the pandemic, partly because additional pilots are needed in the cockpit on certain routes to Asia due to overflights to avoid Russia and the conflict in the Middle East.

CFO Bas Brouns commented: "To achieve our ambitions, we need to improve our profit margin and reduce unit costs". Mr Brouns said the 1Q2024 results "have brought pressure to bear on our financial position and therefore make these additional measures necessary". He added: "In a drive to reduce labour costs, we'll be critically assessing indirect positions and suspending or discontinuing them wherever possible. We will also be scrutinising and reconsidering investments where necessary". [more - original PR]