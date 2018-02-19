KLM CEO confirms 'record' operating result in 2017

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines president and CEO Pieter Elbers stated (16-Feb-2018) the company's results for 2017 "confirm that we are on the right track". KLM achieved a record operating result of EUR910 million in 2017. "This result was enhanced by our improved operating margin, which rose from 6.9% to 8.8%", Mr Elbers said, while attributing the improvement of EUR229 million to "higher unit revenues, which were mainly fuelled by favourable market developments". Mr Elbers continued: "Our employees will also benefit from these improved result, with profit-sharing figures even higher than they were last year... The 2017 results confirm that the strategy we launched in late 2014 - to cut costs on the one hand, while investing on the other - has proved successful". [more - original PR]