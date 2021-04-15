KLM Cargo unveils Cargo Seat Bags for carrying cargo in cabin flights

KLM Cargo unveiled (14-Apr-2021) its new 'Cargo Seat Bag' (CSB) for carrying cargo in commercial aircraft cabins. Trip & Co delivered the first set of 172 CSBs on 08-Apr-2021. The first operational use was a Shanghai-Amsterdam service on 13-Apr-2021, carrying about 950 boxes (10 tonnes) of medical relief goods and COVID-19 test kits. CSBs are available in versions for single, double and triple seat arrangements. It is compatible with Boeing 777-200/200, 787-10 and A330-200 aircraft. [more - original PR]