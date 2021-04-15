Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Apr-2021 9:18 AM

KLM Cargo unveils Cargo Seat Bags for carrying cargo in cabin flights

KLM Cargo unveiled (14-Apr-2021) its new 'Cargo Seat Bag' (CSB) for carrying cargo in commercial aircraft cabins. Trip & Co delivered the first set of 172 CSBs on 08-Apr-2021. The first operational use was a Shanghai-Amsterdam service on 13-Apr-2021, carrying about 950 boxes (10 tonnes) of medical relief goods and COVID-19 test kits. CSBs are available in versions for single, double and triple seat arrangements. It is compatible with Boeing 777-200/200, 787-10 and A330-200 aircraft. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More