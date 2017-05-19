KLM and TUI Netherlands expand partnership

KLM announced (18-May-2017) an expanded partnership with TUI Netherlands. The agreement will see TUI adding Kenya to its destinations on services operated by KLM and its partner Kenya Airways. TUI will offer capacity on three times weekly KLM service to Mombasa, with a stop in Nairobi. TUI will offer a substantial number of seats on KLM’s Mauritius service from Nov-2017. TUI will also sell seats on KLM’s services to San José, Costa Rica and Cartagena, Colombia available from winter 2017/2018. Following the suspension of TUI Netherlands' St Maarten service for winter 2017/2018, TUI will offer capacity on KLM services. [more - original PR].