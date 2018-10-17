KLIA main terminal and KLIA2 'are independent airports': AirAsia Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented (15-Oct-2018) on Kuala Lumpur International Airport's main terminal (KLIA1) and terminal 2 (KLIA2), stating: "Connectivity between klia 1 and Klia2 is non existent. No one needs it. They are independent airports. Most people from non pc destinations use full service connectivity to langkawi". Mr Fernandes said: "LCC and Full service airlines are two separate business . And airports are. Airports who don't want to change will lose out to those who are visionary and adapt". He added: "Japanese airports are ahead. Narita and Nagoya and Osaka all building lcct terminals. Lower charges simpler operations , supporting lcc and growing the airport".