Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Oct-2018 11:26 AM

KLIA main terminal and KLIA2 'are independent airports': AirAsia Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented (15-Oct-2018) on Kuala Lumpur International Airport's main terminal (KLIA1) and terminal 2 (KLIA2), stating: "Connectivity between klia 1 and Klia2 is non existent. No one needs it. They are independent airports. Most people from non pc destinations use full service connectivity to langkawi". Mr Fernandes said: "LCC and Full service airlines are two separate business . And airports are. Airports who don't want to change will lose out to those who are visionary and adapt". He added: "Japanese airports are ahead. Narita and Nagoya and Osaka all building lcct terminals. Lower charges simpler operations , supporting lcc and growing the airport".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More