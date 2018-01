Kish Air reported (Jan-2018) passenger numbers increased 24% year-on-year in the first nine months of Solar Hijri year 1396 (Mar-2017 to Dec-2017). Total services increased 18%. Kish Island Airport handled 2041 services and 260,816 passengers and Kish Air accounted for 49% of services and 45% of passengers at the airport. [more - original PR - Persian]