Kenyan airports handle 10m pax 'for the first time ever' in 2017: Transport Secretary

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development James Macharia, via his personal Twitter account, stated (07-Dec-2017) Kenya's airports "hit a historical record of 10 Million passengers annually for the first time ever". He tweeted: "IATA shows that Africa's aviation industry currently averages 300Million passengers anually [sic] and is set for growth by 5.1% annually over the next 20yrs... 5.1% growth is set to trigger 200Million more passengers in Africa's aviation industry in the next 2 decades".