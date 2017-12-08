Loading
8-Dec-2017 3:25 PM

Kenyan airports handle 10m pax 'for the first time ever' in 2017: Transport Secretary

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development James Macharia, via his personal Twitter account, stated (07-Dec-2017) Kenya's airports "hit a historical record of 10 Million passengers annually for the first time ever". He tweeted: "IATA shows that Africa's aviation industry currently averages 300Million passengers anually [sic] and is set for growth by 5.1% annually over the next 20yrs... 5.1% growth is set to trigger 200Million more passengers in Africa's aviation industry in the next 2 decades".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More