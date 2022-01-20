20-Jan-2022 2:49 PM
Kenya Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife reports 53.3% year-on-year increase in international arrivals
Kenya's Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife released (19-Jan-2022) its Tourism Sector Performance Report for 2021. Key highlights are as follows:
- International passenger arrivals: 870,465, +53.3% year-on-year;
- Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport: 644,194;
- +64.2% from FY2020 levels;
- -56% from FY2019 levels;
- Mombasa Moi International Airport: 48,749;
- +44.3% from FY2020 levels;
- -62% from FY2019 levels;
- Total inbound flights: 59,486, +44% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 43,949, +55%;
- International: 15,537, +19.9%;
- Tourism revenue: KES146 billion (USD1.29 billion), +65.9%;
- Top five international arrivals by country:
Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala stated Kenya is "optimistic that we will eventually go back to our all-time high international visitor arrivals that is 2019, or even surpass it" due to high vaccination rates and mass border reopenings [more - original PR]