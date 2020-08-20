Kenya expands quarantine exemption list to 130 countries
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala, via his official Twitter account, announced (19-Aug-2020) travellers from 130 states and territories are now exempt from quarantine when arriving in Kenya. The list of exempt countries has been expanded from 19 since the end of Jul-2020.
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.