Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, confirmed (29-Mar-2021) the suspension of services to and from Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru took effect at 18:00 on 29-Mar-2021. The suspension will remain in place until further notice. KCAA stated domestic services outside of restricted zones remain unaffected.