Kenya Airways: We need to consolidate aviation in Africa

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "What we need to do is consolidate aviation in Africa, adding the carrier has started discussions with major carriers including South African Airways "to see how we can use assets from both airlines and increase connectivity". He said this will "encourage the continent to connect to each other and this will improve options for our customers, reduce unit costs and debunk the nationalism that we have in Africa". He added: "We're working so we can future proof aviation in Africa, and I still feel there's a lot of opportunity for us if we change the model".