Kenya Airways to resume domestic services on 15-Jul-2020

Kenya Airways announced (12-Jul-2020) plans to resume regular domestic passenger operations on 15-Jul-2020. The airline will initially operate daily Nairobi-Kisumu and twice daily Nairobi-Mombasa services and will consider increasing frequency in response to demand. Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier commented: "The resumption of domestic flights will add to the revival of domestic tourism that has recorded an all-time low". [more - original PR]