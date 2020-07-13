Become a CAPA Member
13-Jul-2020 3:03 PM

Kenya Airways to resume domestic services on 15-Jul-2020

Kenya Airways announced (12-Jul-2020) plans to resume regular domestic passenger operations on 15-Jul-2020. The airline will initially operate daily Nairobi-Kisumu and twice daily Nairobi-Mombasa services and will consider increasing frequency in response to demand. Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier commented: "The resumption of domestic flights will add to the revival of domestic tourism that has recorded an all-time low". [more - original PR]

