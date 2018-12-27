Kenya Airways submits proposal for concession to operate Nairobi Airport

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) received (21-Dec-2018) a privately initiated investment proposal from Kenya Airways requesting a concession to operate, maintain and develop Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. KAA said the proposal "must satisfy stringent criteria, follow statutory steps and obtain approvals from relevant regulators". Additionally, "KAA must satisfy itself that the proposal is feasible and provides value for money to both KAA and the public before implementation". KAA appointed transaction advisors to assist and guide a comprehensive due diligence and evaluation process. [more - original PR]