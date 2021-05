Kenya Airways scheduled the operation of twice weekly Nairobi-Milan Malpensa-Rome Fiumicino-Nairobi service with Boeing 787-8 for 29-Jun-2021 to 30-Sep-2021, according to a 24-May-2021 GDS display. As previously reported by CAPA, prior to the coronavirus pandemic the airline operated Nairobi-Geneva-Rome-Nairobi and Nairobi-Rome-Geneva-Nairobi services until Mar-2020.