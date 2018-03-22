Kenya Airways performance improves in nine months to Dec-2017, operating environment 'challenging'

Kenya Airways reported (21-Mar-2018) an improved operating profit of KES1306 million (USD12.9 million) and improved loss before tax of KES5969 million (USD58.9 million) for the nine months ended 31-Dec-2017. Yield per RPK decreased 6.5%, driven by market capacity pressure and currency fluctuations. The carrier said although performance improved, the operating environment was "challenging". Fuel prices continued to increase, closing at USD62 per barrel and increasing the group's operating costs by 9%. Revenues were "heavily impacted by the elevated political tension as a result of the prolonged electioneering period", which resulted in reduced transit and terminating traffic at Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Having completed a financial restructuring, the group is now focused on an operational turnaround, which is expected to provide "a stable base for long term growth through an optimised network" and create more connections through Nairobi, drive efficiency to reduce costs and focus on improved service quality and delivery. [more - original PR]