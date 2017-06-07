Kenya's Cabinet approves terms of support for Kenya Airways restructuring

Kenya Airways confirmed (06-Jun-2017) the support of Kenya's Government for its restructuring efforts and the approval of Cabinet for the terms of the support, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. Details include:



Support includes conversion of Government loans to equity and the provision of contingent guarantees, subject to parliamentary approval, in exchange for material concessions to be provided as part of the financial restructuring, which would secure the future funding of the company without requiring the Government to provide cash as part of the restructuring.

The Cabinet noted the airline's turnaround requires a financial restructuring to reduce the overall debt burden and extend the debt repayment period, which would stabilise the company, allow it to meet its obligations and facilitate long term growth.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said: "The Government continues to support Kenya Airways as it is a valuable national strategic asset. As a major shareholder, we are keen to secure the airlines future and ensure it has a healthy liquidity profile and remains operational. The proposed restructuring of the airline will generate concessions from all stakeholders and the re-capitalisation of the business".

Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph said: "The full support of all the airlines creditors, principal shareholders and other stakeholders will see this transaction, once it is completed, position Kenya Airways for a new era of sustainable growth via a deleveraged balance sheet and a healthy liquidity profile". [more - original PR]