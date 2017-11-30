Kenya Airways completes financial and capital restructuring, relists on NSE

Kenya Airways listed (29-Nov-2017) additional shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) after a two week temporary suspension to enable a share split and consolidation of the company's stock as part of its financial and capital restructuring plan. The airline closed the financial and capital restructuring process on 15-Nov-2017. Kenya's Government increased its shareholding to 48.9%. KQ Lenders Company 2017, a consortium of local banks, now owns 38.1% after converting debt to equity. KLM has a shareholding of 7.8% as a result of an in-kind contribution and the remaining 5.2% is divided between other shareholders and a new employee share ownership plan. Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz said: "The relisting of Kenya Airways shares, demonstrates another step towards securing the airline's growth that will be anchored by operational efficiency and financial sustainability. The restructuring makes us competitive and sets us on a path of profitability with a healthy liquidity". NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo said NSE believes the debt to equity restructuring "will result in the company having a lower debt profile and moving it onto a better financial footing". Kenya Airways will remain listed in the Ugandan and Tanzanian stock exchanges. [more - original PR]