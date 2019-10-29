Become a CAPA Member
29-Oct-2019 2:33 PM

Kenya Airways handles 105,000 pax in first year on Nairobi-New York service

Kenya Airways, via its official Twitter account, reported (28-Oct-2019) it handled more than 105,000 passengers on Nairobi-New York JFK service with 75% load factor since commencing the service in Oct-2018. The airline stated its location at New York John F Kennedy International Airport terminal 4 is "critical to our success as a lone African carrier in that space". The carrier also stated: "The introduction of this route has been critical in supporting commerce for Kenya and the rest of Africa, using Nairobi as a hub by reducing transport time and costs, facilitating knowledge, as well as increasing foreign exchange earnings".

