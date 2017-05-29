Kenya Airways FY2017 operating profit supported by pax growth, cost reduction

Kenya Airways stated (25-May-2017) its KES900 million (USD8.7 million) operating profit for FY2016/17 was underpinned by 4% year-on-year growth in load factor, increased passenger numbers and lower operating costs. Turnover decreased 8.5% due to a 4% reduction in ASKs and while passenger numbers increased 5.4%, yield decreased 8% due to capacity pressure and fuel and currency effects. Hours flown increased 5.3%. Cargo capacity decreased due to the phasing out of Boeing 777 aircraft and introduction of 787s, resulting in a 15% drop in volumes. The average rate per kg uplifted decreased 5.3% "in line with market pressures". Total direct operating costs decreased 3.7% and fleet ownership costs decreased 47.5% with fleet rationalisation. Overheads increased 7.4%, mainly due to the one off impact of restructuring costs. Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze said the airline implemented 342 initiatives under the ongoing 'Operation Pride' turnaround plan, which delivered more competitive pricing, better rates from suppliers, improved hub connectivity and a 13% increase in intra-Africa traffic. Mr Ngunze said: "We are seeing the first results of our investment in the turnaround... There is a fundamental shift in our business. Kenya Airways remains resilient despite the operating market challenges". [more - original PR]