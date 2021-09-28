28-Sep-2021 3:13 PM
Kenya Airways enters interline agreement with Vipper.com for ground transport across Europe
Kenya Airways entered (16-Sep-2021) a unilateral interline agreement with Vipper.com to provide passengers with road and rail connectivity from Amsterdam, London, Paris and Rome to various destinations in Europe. Vipper.com's networks include Deutsche Bahn, SNCF and SNCB and cover destinations in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Turkey and the UK. All Kenya Airways and Vipper.com sectors are bookable through Amadeus. [more - original PR]