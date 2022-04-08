Kenya Airways CEO: 'I think the model has to change'

Become a CAPA Member
Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "We definitely have to change and we need to do a lot, there is a difficult road ahead". Mr Kilavuka said the carrier was in a "bad situation" prior to the pandemic, adding: "We'd been loss making for a long time, so the pandemic made it much much worse, and you talk about a reset, that's what we've been doing to make it viable and to contribute to the global economy". He stated: "I think the model has to change for us because we have a big population in the region, we are 17% of the global population and the second largest continent and we need air travel, it's essential but we only have 2.6% of air travel globally and 70% is flown by foreign carriers". He added: "African carriers have to grow but we're constrained from a cash flow point of view, how do we change that? What is the best model for us?". Mr Kilavuka noted: "We're still looking for the right model and looking at how we encourage traffic within Africa to reconnect the continent".

