14-Sep-2021 3:50 PM
Kenya Airways and Congo Airways launch aircraft lease, cargo codeshare and training partnership
Kenya Airways and Congo Airways signed (13-Sep-2021) an aircraft lease agreement and entered a cargo codeshare partnership. Details include:
- Kenya Airways will lease two Embraer E190 aircraft to Congo Airways for domestic operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo;
- Kenya Airways commenced cargo operations between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi on 13-Sep-2021;
- Kenya Airways will provide training courses for Congo Airways personnel and the airlines will explore the exchange of technical personnel to support skills transfer. [more - original PR]