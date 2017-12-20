Burns & McDonnell joins AECOM KCI Partnership, aims to finalise MoU within 30 days

Burns & McDonnell entered (18-Dec-2017) an agreement within AECOM and Oaktree Capital Management's KCI Partnership to design, build and finance a new single terminal layout at Kansas City International Airport (Missouri). The announcement comes after Missouri City Council rejected a MoU with Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate to oversee development of a new USD1 billion airport project. AECOM SVP and KCI Partnership principle Mike Handelman said the group aims to finalise and sign an MoU with the city in under 30 days. Initial details of the MoU include:

Minority business participation of 30% to 33%;

Provision of over USD15 million in community benefits from KCI Partnership;

No reimbursement requirements from the city;

Provision of an accelerated payment plan of five days for all contractors;

Local recruitment under an improved workforce training and development programme;

Development of the 'KCI legacy fund': Provision of over USD75 million over 30 years in access to community capital for minorities, women and small businesses. [more - original PR]