18-Oct-2018 10:29 AM
KBRA: 2018/2019 lessor outlook positive, but risks continue to mount
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) released (16-Oct-2018) its 2018/1019 overview of the aircraft leasing industry. Key points include:
- Highly competitive industry landscape to remain a theme for the near-term, driving further consolidation. Rising interest rates could help slow the inflow of capital into the industry and help moderate some negative effects of high competition stemming from abundant liquidity;
- 2017 was "eventful" for the leasing industry, with further consolidation among lessors, active lessor ownership exchanges, and an increasingly difficult airline operating environment. Investor interest in buying out whole leasing platforms continued to be strong, with a few newcomers taking ownership of established lessors, and others trading numerous large portfolios of aircraft;
- Most tie-ups focused on creating the scale necessary to compete better globally while helping to mitigate rising interest rates through better access to funding. Responding to lease rate pressure has been a continuous challenge for many lessors, though it has recently somewhat abated. Scale and diversification can also help protect against pockets of airline weakness while potentially achieving better pricing from OEMs;
- Most lessors have tried to reduce portfolio average ages via trading/selling older aircraft and purchasing new aircraft, all the while extending average remaining lease terms. Several lessors have merged and sold portfolios to maintain their competitive edge;
- Lessors continue to grow and hold a key role in aircraft financing markets. Earnings margins are robust despite lease rate pressure and lessors continue to manage down leverage metrics and de-risk balance sheets;
- Risks include pressure on airline profitability due to fuel costs and regional currency depreciation. Aircraft delivery delays have been another source of concern for some lessors. Higher interest rates can constrain access to capital markets and pose a short-term funding mismatch since lease rates lag movements in rates;
- Lessors exposed to geographic and/or asset concentrations have other challenges, including regional macroeconomic volatility. Other risks include weaknesses in widebody or other less liquid aircraft which could lead to impairments, particularly for lessors facing end of lease term while lease rates are under pressure and reconfiguration for new lessees costly;
- Lessors with solid credit fundamentals, diversification and scale as well as established niche players are expected to still perform well given a combination of strong demand for aircraft and leasing, diverse sources of funding, relatively strong net income, and still solid airline fundamentals overall. [more - original PR]