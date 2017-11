Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development, via its official Facebook account, reported (16-Nov-2017) 6.2 million air passengers in the 10 months ended Oct-2017, up 22% year-on-year. Six million air transport passengers were recorded in 2016. The Open Skies agreement during the EXPO 2017 event and the use of opportunities in the transit traffic segment contributed to the traffic growth.