25-May-2020 4:07 PM
Kazakhstan to reopen all airports from May-2020, carriers schedule Atyrau services
Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, via its official Facebook account, announced (22-May-2020) all airports will reopen for scheduled domestic services by 25-May-2020. The following Atyrau services are scheduled to resume from 25-May-2020:
- Air Astana:
- FlyArystan:
- Qazaq Air:
- SCAT Airlines:
Additional biosecurity measures including use of personal protection equipment, social distancing, temperature checks and disinfection will be applied at airports and on aircraft.