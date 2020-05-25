Become a CAPA Member
25-May-2020 4:07 PM

Kazakhstan to reopen all airports from May-2020, carriers schedule Atyrau services

Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, via its official Facebook account, announced (22-May-2020) all airports will reopen for scheduled domestic services by 25-May-2020. The following Atyrau services are scheduled to resume from 25-May-2020:

Additional biosecurity measures including use of personal protection equipment, social distancing, temperature checks and disinfection will be applied at airports and on aircraft.

