Sundair receives AOC, commences Kassel Airport operations

Sundair, via its official Facebook account, announced (27-Sep-2017) it received an AOC from Luftfahrtbundesamt (German Federal Aviation Authority). Kassel Calden Airport MD Lars Ernst confirmed an the carrier's A320 has been based at the airport. "All parties involved have worked long and hard on the deployment and we are very pleased that we have now reached this important milestone together", he said. Sundair plans to operate from Kassel to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca and Egypt until 31-Oct-2017. The carrier's winter schedule comprises twice weekly services to Tenerife, Hurghada and Gran Canaria. [more - original PR - German]
28-Sep-2017 10:14 AM