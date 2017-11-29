VLM Airlines appoints new CEO

SHS Aviation announced (28-Nov-2017) the appointment of Karl Rickard as CEO of VLM Airlines, succeeding Harm Prins. Christian Heinzmann will also join the board of SHS Aviation. Mr Rickard previously served as CEO of Power Jet Aviation, a Luxembourg based company specialising in aircraft pre-purchase inspections, asset valuation, aircraft disassembly and end of life solutions. Mr Rickard said he will drive VLM to "start preparing the launch of our future long haul operations". As previously reported by CAPA, VLM Airlines plans to lease one A330-200 aircraft and is considering serving Shenzhen from either Brussels or Liege from as early as Apr-2018. [more - original PR]