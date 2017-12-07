Loading
7-Dec-2017 11:29 AM

Kansai Airports to proactively invest USD842m at Kansai, Itami and Kobe over the next five years

Kansai Airports stated (06-Dec-2017) it plans to proactively invest JPY94.6 billion (USD841.8 million) over the next five years in Osaka Kansai International Airport, Osaka Itami Airport and Osaka Kobe Airport. The airport operator reported the following major airport enhancement projects are underway:

  • Passenger terminal renovation at Itami;
  • Phase one of Kansai terminal 1 renovation, including installation of 'Fast Travel' facilities;
  • Replacement of all passenger boarding bridges at Kansai and Itami;
  • Consolidation of airport operational data;
  • Enhancement of Kansai baggage security screening equipment;
  • Seismic reinforcement of ceiling infrastructure. [more - original PR]

