26-Apr-2018 4:34 PM
Kansai Airports reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018
Kansai Airports reported (25-Apr-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 4.1 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +2%;
- International: 2.1 million, +18%;
- Cargo: 88,582 tonnes, +4%;
- Domestic: 13,234 tonnes, -1%;
- International: 75,348 tonnes, +5%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,251, +4%;
- Domestic: 15,942, stable;
- International: 12,309, +10%. [more - original PR]