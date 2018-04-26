Loading
26-Apr-2018 4:34 PM

Kansai Airports reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018

Kansai Airports reported (25-Apr-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.1 million, +10% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.1 million, +2%;
    • International: 2.1 million, +18%;
  • Cargo: 88,582 tonnes, +4%;
    • Domestic: 13,234 tonnes, -1%;
    • International: 75,348 tonnes, +5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,251, +4%;

