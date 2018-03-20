Loading
21-Mar-2018 6:17 AM

Kansai Airports pax up 9%, cargo up 11% in Feb-2018

Kansai Airports reported (20-Mar-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.5 million, +9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.7 million, +3%;
    • International: 1.8 million, +15%;
  • Cargo: 71,329 tonnes, +11%;
    • Domestic: 10,930 tonnes, -1%;
    • International: 60,399 tonnes, +13%;
  • Aircraft movements: 25,164, +3%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More