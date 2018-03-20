21-Mar-2018 6:17 AM
Kansai Airports pax up 9%, cargo up 11% in Feb-2018
Kansai Airports reported (20-Mar-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.5 million, +9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.7 million, +3%;
- International: 1.8 million, +15%;
- Cargo: 71,329 tonnes, +11%;
- Domestic: 10,930 tonnes, -1%;
- International: 60,399 tonnes, +13%;
- Aircraft movements: 25,164, +3%;
- Domestic: 14,226, -1%;
- International: 10,938, +9%. [more - original PR]