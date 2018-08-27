27-Aug-2018 10:29 AM
Kansai Airports pax stable in Jul-2018
Kansai Airports reported (24-Aug-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport, Osaka Itami Airport and Osaka Kobe Airport for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, stable year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, -3%;
- International: 1.9 million, +3%;
- Cargo: 84,216 tonnes, +4%;
- Domestic: 12,713 tonnes, -5%;
- International: 71,503 tonnes, +6%;
- Aircraft movements: 30,521, +1%;
- Domestic: 18,273, -2%;
- International: 12,248, +5%. [more - original PR]