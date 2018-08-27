Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Aug-2018 10:29 AM

Kansai Airports pax stable in Jul-2018

Kansai Airports reported (24-Aug-2018) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport, Osaka Itami Airport and Osaka Kobe Airport for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.0 million, stable year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.1 million, -3%;
    • International: 1.9 million, +3%;
  • Cargo: 84,216 tonnes, +4%;
    • Domestic: 12,713 tonnes, -5%;
    • International: 71,503 tonnes, +6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 30,521, +1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More