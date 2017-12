Kansai Airports EBITDA up 18% in H1FY2018

Kansai Airports reported (06-Dec-2017) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Operating revenue: JPY99.3 billion (USD894.5 million), +11.4% year-on-year;

Operating costs: JPY52.9 billion (USD476.5 million), +6.4%;

EBITDA: JPY46.4 billion (USD418.0 million), +17.5%;

Operating profit: JPY27.2 billion (USD245.0 million), +34.7%;

Net profit: JPY14.8 billion (USD133.3 million), +60.9%;

Passengers: 22.0 million, +8%; Osaka Kansai : 14.1 million, +10%; Osaka Itami : 7.9 million, +5%;

Aircraft movements: 163,000, +2%; Osaka Kansai: 93,000, +4%; Osaka Itami: 70,000, stable;

Total assets: JPY1877 million (USD16.9 billion);

Total liabilities: JPY1810 billion (USD16.3 billion).

*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009008