27-Mar-2019 1:40 PM
Kansai Airports expects to handle 48.8m pax at three Osaka airports in FY2018/2019
Kansai Airports stated (26-Mar-2019) it expects to record a combined 48.8 million passengers at Osaka Kansai International Airport (KIX), Osaka Itami Airport and Osaka Kobe Airport in FY2018/2019, a 2% year-on-year increase. As previously reported by CAPA, Kansai Airports aimed to exceed 50 million passengers in FY2018/2019, its first fiscal year operating all three airports following the privatisation of Kobe in Apr-2018. The operator was unable to reach this target due to the suspension of operations at KIX in Sep-2018 following the Typhoon Jebi related flooding of the airport. [more - original PR]